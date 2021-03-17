How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game on March 17, 2021 Live Online

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In addition to fuboTV, you can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.