How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Game Live on Apple TV, Roku, & Fire TV

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers in their Spring Training opener. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In the Chicago area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream White Sox games all season long.

If you are a Brewers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options