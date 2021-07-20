How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -171, Twins +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 34-16 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .398.

The Twins are 18-29 in road games. Minnesota has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Nelson Cruz leads them with 19, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Bummer secured his second victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Jose Berrios took his fourth loss for Minnesota.