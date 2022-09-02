 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Twins look to break road skid, take on the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (67-62, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (65-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (2-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, White Sox +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Chicago is 65-66 overall and 32-35 at home. White Sox hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Minnesota has a 27-33 record in road games and a 67-62 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Twins are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 4-for-20 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .274 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

