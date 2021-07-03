How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -129, Cubs +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 21-20 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Cubs have gone 16-27 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Josh Osich earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI for Cincinnati. Alec Mills took his second loss for Chicago.