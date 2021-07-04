MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 22-20 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .420 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Cubs are 16-28 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .271.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Ryan Hendrix earned his fourth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay took his eighth loss for Chicago.