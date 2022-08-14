MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 44-68 record overall and a 24-34 record at home. The Reds have a 28-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 47-65 overall and 23-31 on the road. The Cubs have a 23-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .385. Donovan Solano is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (lower leg), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)