How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -234, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-24 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Sean Doolittle recorded his third victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Cincinnati. Mychal Givens took his second loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option