How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)
LINE: Reds -234, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
The Reds are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.
The Rockies are 5-24 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.
The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Sean Doolittle recorded his third victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Cincinnati. Mychal Givens took his second loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-