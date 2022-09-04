 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Rockies head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (56-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -123, Rockies +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 52-78 overall and 28-38 in home games. The Reds are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 20-45 in road games and 56-77 overall. The Rockies have a 39-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 15-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 86 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 6-for-34 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

