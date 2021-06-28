How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Spencer Howard will pitch against Wade Miley of the Reds in a make-up of a June 2nd rainout.