How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Cincinnati and San Francisco will play on Monday. Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts).

The Reds are 10-7 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .344.

The Giants are 10-12 on the road. San Francisco has hit 53 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Johnny Cueto earned his second victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Tyler Mahle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.