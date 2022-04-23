How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Cardinals on 3-game home slide

St. Louis Cardinals (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-12, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -112, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break their three-game home losing streak with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati has a 2-12 record overall and a 0-3 record in home games. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has an 8-4 record overall and a 3-1 record at home. The Cardinals have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has three doubles and seven RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 6-for-28 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five home runs, six walks and 14 RBI while hitting .413 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-34 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 0-10, .177 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)