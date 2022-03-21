How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: James and the Lakers visit the Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers (30-41, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Cleveland. He’s second in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 23-12 on their home court. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

The Lakers are 10-24 in road games. Los Angeles allows 114.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 113-101 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

James is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Lakers: Wayne Ellington: day to day (illness), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Wenyen Gabriel: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle).