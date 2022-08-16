How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers Tuesday

Detroit Tigers (44-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-54, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -221, Tigers +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Cleveland is 30-23 at home and 62-54 overall. The Guardians have gone 41-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 19-41 record on the road and a 44-74 record overall. The Tigers have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 22 home runs while slugging .537. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 18 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .227 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)