MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tigers face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (45-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -221, Tigers +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers meet the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 2-1.

Cleveland has a 30-24 record in home games and a 62-55 record overall. The Guardians are 52-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 45-74 record overall and a 20-41 record on the road. The Tigers are 34-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-39 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)