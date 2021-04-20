How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV]. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

The Indians are 7-5 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has hit 22 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four homers.

The White Sox have gone 3-3 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.65. Dallas Keuchel leads the team with a 5.21 earned run average.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Aaron Civale earned his third victory and Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Lance Lynn took his first loss for Chicago.