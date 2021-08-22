 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Cleveland, Los Angeles, and nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. ESPN is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (5-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -135, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Indians Sunday.

The Indians are 31-27 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Angels are 30-33 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 153 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 40 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-1. Triston McKenzie earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Cleveland. Reid Detmers took his third loss for Los Angeles.

