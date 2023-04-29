How to Watch CMT Presents: ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Following the tragic death of Naomi Judd last year, her daughter Wynonna has had to figure out how to navigate her music career and the rest of her life. To honor the legacy of The Judds, Wynonna, and many other talented artists are taking the stage in “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert.” This weekend on CMT , country music fans can enjoy the tribute special. The concert event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29! You can watch CMT with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About CMT Presents: 'The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert'

CMT’s special event features some of The Judds’ most-loved titles. Originally, Naomi was supposed to be a part of the final concert, but when she unexpectedly passed away, Wynonna had to change things up. She ultimately decided to invite several friends to be a part of the event and pay tribute to her mother. The concert event was recorded at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride all joined in to honor The Judds and their lasting legacy by performing some of the beloved songs from the 1991 farewell tour. Prior to Naomi’s death, McBryde was slated to play alongside the beloved duo at a few stops on their farewell tour.

Earlier this week, viewers began streaming “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah.” You can check it out on Paramount+ if you want to take a closer look at the next chapter in Wynonna’s life.

Can you watch CMT Presents: 'The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch CMT on Philo.

You can watch CMT Presents: ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream CMT Presents: 'The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert'?

You can watch CMT on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

CMT Presents: 'The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert' Trailer