How to Watch ‘Coach Prime’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is one of the most recognizable football personalities of the last three decades. His new series “Coach Prime,” which debuts Thursday, Dec. 29 on Prime Video follows Sanders in the next stage of his football life: coaching. Sanders became head coach of Jackson State University in 2022, and led the team to a SWAC championship in his first year. Now, you can watch the transformational journey Sanders led his team on en route to ultimate glory. You can watch Coach Prime: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Coach Prime' Series Premiere

Deion Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL, becoming one of the most recognizable players of his era. After a successful stint as a broadcaster, Sanders brought his talents to Jackson State University, one of the largest historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. “Coach Prime” goes in-depth into Sanders’ first (and only) season as coach of JSU.

The series follows the JSU Tigers at practice and games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, amid the team’s quest for an HBCU National Championship during a season unlike any other. This season’s unforgettable and inspiring journey includes “Coach Prime” welcoming the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, to Jackson State, and the team’s exciting performances on gameday. It features a range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire, and explores how the team and community dealt with a citywide water crisis, all while also changing the lives of young men and women in dramatic ways.

It will also focus on Sanders’ broader mission to level the playing field in college sports by raising awareness for HBCUs.

'Coach Prime' Series Premiere Trailer