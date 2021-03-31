How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Arizona Stream

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Arizona, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Arizona, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports Arizona (which rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Coyotes games all year long.

In Denver, the game is available on Altitude, which is also only available on AT&T TV.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports Arizona on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair has launched a new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which launched on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports Arizona?

With the changeover from Fox Sports Arizona to Bally Sports Arizona, the channel numbers remain the same.

Live TV Streaming Option