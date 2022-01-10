How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Seattle, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Seattle faces Colorado on 5-game slide

Seattle Kraken (10-19-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2, third in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup against Colorado as losers of five games in a row.

The Avalanche are 12-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has scored 134 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 4.3 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 16.

The Kraken are 4-14-0 in conference games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Colorado won 7-3. Cale Makar scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 16 goals and has 40 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 14 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-eight in 25 games this season. Calle Jarnkrok has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging five goals, 8.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (health protocols).