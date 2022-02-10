How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Tampa, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Colorado following overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (30-10-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-8-4, first in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits the Colorado Avalanche after the Lightning beat San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

The Avalanche are 20-2-2 on their home ice. Colorado has scored 180 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 4.1 per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 24.

The Lightning are 14-6-2 in road games. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Colorado won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 60 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 41 assists. Cale Makar has seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 37 total assists and has 47 points. Ross Colton has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Alex Newhook: day to day (illness), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion).

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: out (health and safety protocols), Erik Cernak: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).