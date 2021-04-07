How to Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream on April 7, 2021: TV Channels No Cable

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

If you are a Rockies fan and you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (recently rebranded Bally Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks games all year long.

Madison Bumgarner pitches for the Diamondbacks after a rough debut on his new team, while Antonio Senzatela will hit the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 101 total doubles last season.

