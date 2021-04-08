How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on April 8, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (recently rebranded Bally Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks games all year long.

If you are a Rockies fan and you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

