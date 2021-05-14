 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chi Chi Gonzalez. Gonzalez pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against Cincinnati.

Reds: Wade Miley (4-2, 2.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-4, 5.49 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

The Rockies are 12-10 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .301.

The Reds have gone 7-11 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .371.

The Rockies won the last meeting 13-8. Chi Chi Gonzalez earned his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Luis Castillo took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

