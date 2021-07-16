How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +170, Dodgers -202; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Rockies are 31-17 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .364.

The Dodgers have gone 26-21 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .559.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-5. Jimmy Nelson secured his first victory and Justin Turner went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Yency Almonte registered his first loss for Colorado.

