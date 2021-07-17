 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (9-1, 2.36 ERA, .91 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +221, Dodgers -270; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Yonathan Daza with an average of .295.

The Dodgers are 27-21 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-4. Julio Urias earned his 12th victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Los Angeles. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his sixth loss for Colorado.

