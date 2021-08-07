 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 36-21 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Marlins have gone 20-36 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .470.

The Rockies won the last meeting 14-2. German Marquez earned his 10th victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI for Colorado. Sandy Alcantara registered his 10th loss for Miami.

