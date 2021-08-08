MLB Streaming: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-6, 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -155, Marlins +135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 37-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .411 this season. Ashton Goudeau leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Marlins are 20-37 in road games. Miami is slugging .372 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .465.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-4. Austin Gomber earned his ninth victory and Connor Joe went 2-for-3 with four RBI for Colorado. Jesus Luzardo took his fifth loss for Miami.

