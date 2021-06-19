MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream
On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -107, Brewers -109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.
The Rockies are 25-14 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .330.
The Brewers are 18-14 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .312.
The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Jhoulys Chacin notched his first victory and Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Colorado. Devin Williams took his first loss for Milwaukee.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-