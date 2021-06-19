MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -107, Brewers -109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Rockies are 25-14 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Brewers are 18-14 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Jhoulys Chacin notched his first victory and Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Colorado. Devin Williams took his first loss for Milwaukee.

