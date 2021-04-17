MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Rockies Doubleheader Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021: Game 1 at 5:10 PM EDT / Game 2 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain / SportsNet NY

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Rockies games all year long.

In New York, both games are streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream Metsgames all year long.

The Rockies look to end a 6-game losing streak against the Mets in a pair of games on Saturday.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option