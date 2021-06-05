How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +114, Athletics -133; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Rockies Saturday.

The Rockies are 19-13 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Athletics have gone 17-8 away from home. Oakland has hit 75 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 9-5. Frankie Montas notched his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Jon Gray registered his sixth loss for Colorado.