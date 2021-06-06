MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.