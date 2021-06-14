How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
- When: Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies +134, Padres -154; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.
The Rockies are 11-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.
The Padres are 17-11 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .314, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .374.
The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove secured his fourth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his second loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-