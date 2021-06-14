How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +134, Padres -154; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 11-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.

The Padres are 17-11 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .314, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .374.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove secured his fourth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his second loss for Colorado.

