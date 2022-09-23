How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Padres

San Diego Padres (83-67, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-86, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -160, Rockies +135; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres looking to end a five-game home losing streak.

Colorado is 40-38 at home and 64-86 overall. The Rockies have a 40-23 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has an 83-67 record overall and a 43-35 record in road games. The Padres have gone 56-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 60 extra base hits (28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs). Ryan McMahon is 10-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Jose Azocar is 9-for-21 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)