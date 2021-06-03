 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games. Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 18-12 on their home turf. Colorado’s lineup has 50 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads the club with 13 homers.

The Rangers have gone 9-22 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .356.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. Antonio Senzatela earned his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Demarcus Evans registered his first loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

