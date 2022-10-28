How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game on NESN and Bally Sports Ohio with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN and TNT and can add NHL Network with their Premier Tier.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on Bally Sports+?

Fans in Columbus, can watch the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game on Bally Sports+, which streams Bally Sports Ohio.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on fuboTV?

Customers in Boston, can watch the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game on NESN. Those in Columbus though won’t be able to watch the game because fuboTV doesn’t carry Bally Sports Ohio.

With fuboTV, you can also watch games that air on ESPN and can get NHL Network as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game in most markets with Sling TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Those who live outside of Columbus and Boston can watch the game on NHL Network, which is included in the Sling Orange + Sports Extra Add-On.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on Hulu Live TV?

No, you can’t watch this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game with Hulu Live TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports Ohio and NESN. During the NHL season, Hulu Live TV will carry games that air on ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins on YouTube TV?

No, you can’t watch this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game with YouTube TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports Ohio and NESN. With YouTube TV, you can only watch games that air on ESPN, TNT, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Boston brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Columbus

Boston Bruins (7-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.6% (41 total power-play goals).

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).