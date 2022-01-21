How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Pittsburgh, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces Columbus on 3-game win streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +151, Penguins -179; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Penguins take on Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 7-11-0 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 15.

The Penguins are 13-6-1 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 21.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 15 goals and has 26 points. Gustav Nyquist has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 21 goals and has 39 points. Kris Letang has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19).

Penguins: None listed.