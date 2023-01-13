How to Watch Cricket Documentary ‘The Test’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of Australia’s most popular sports documentary series is returning for a second season on Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 13. “The Test” follows the story of the Australian men’s national cricket team. Once a powerhouse in the world cricket team, the Aussies experienced a fall from grace in recent years. “The Test” chronicles the team as it attempts to shake off its losing ways and rise to the top of the cricket world once again. You can watch The Test: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About Cricket Documentary 'The Test' Season 2 Premiere

The Test Season Two follows the journey of the Australian men’s cricket team after the exit of captain Tim Paine and the subsequent departure of coach Justin Langer. Navigating their way through disruption and an uncertain world, the players pull back the curtain to the inner workings of the team.

With new captain Pat Cummins at the helm in the face of such dramatic leadership changes, he and the team are responsible for writing their legacy and paving a new pathway for Cricket in Australia.

The series goes behind closed doors and follows the 2021/22 Test Season, where the players face off against archrivals England, play cricket in Pakistan for the first time in more than two decades, and duel with Sri Lanka in the middle of anti-government protests. This series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the Australian men’s cricket team, which includes Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, David Warner, and Usman Khawaja.

Can you watch Cricket Documentary 'The Test' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Test: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch Cricket Documentary 'The Test' Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Test: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Cricket Documentary 'The Test' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Test: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Cricket Documentary 'The Test' Season 2 Premiere Trailer