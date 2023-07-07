How to Watch ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you just can’t wait for a new season of “COPS” to hit Fox Nation this fall, you’re in luck! The service is debuting a new true crime series named “Crime Cam 24/7,” which will premiere on Friday, July 7. Using surveillance footage of actual crimes committed across the United States, the show will spotlight how cameras can aid in putting criminals away for good. You can watch for free with a 7-day free trial of Fubo.

About 'Crime Cam 24/7' Series Premiere

“Crime Cam 24/7” will use the power of video to show how surveillance cameras can bring down even the most hardened of criminals. The show will be hosted by Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a veteran of true crime TV who has appeared on series like “On Patrol: Live” and “Live PD.”

“After greenlighting the iconic series ‘COPS’ back in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand,” said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman. “As a former member of law enforcement, Sticks is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”

“I’m excited to partner with FOX Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order,” added Larkin. “Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country with the Fox audience.”

Can you watch ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ Series Premiere for free?

Fox Nation content is available for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ Series Premiere on Fox Nation, along with 25 of the top 35 cable channels.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Fox Nation through Fubo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can you watch 'Crime Cam 24/7' Series Premiere for free?

Fubo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Crime Cam 24/7’ Series Premiere on Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Crime Cam 24/7' Series Premiere?

You can watch Fubo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Crime Cam 24/7' Series Premiere Trailer