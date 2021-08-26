 Skip to Content
Cruella Disney+

How to Watch ‘Cruella’ at No Extra Charge on Disney+

Aubrey Meister

Cruella, the historic story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, is available to stream at no additional charge on Disney+ beginning Friday, August 27. When the movie was first released in theaters and as a Disney Premier Access title, subscribers had to pay an extra fee of $29.99. You can watch it with a Disney+ subscription.

About Cruella

In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

How To Watch Cruella

To watch Cruella at no additional cost, you will need a Disney+ subscription. Once you log in, you can simply search for Cruella and begin watching it.

In response to the pandemic, Disney+ introduced Premier Access releases. When select Disney movies were released in theaters, they became available to stream on Disney+ for an additional $29.99 per title. After about three months, Premier Access titles are added to the regular Disney+ library and no longer require Premier Access. Cruella is among several other Premier Access titles released by Disney+ this year.

Does Disney+ Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there is not a free trial for Disney+. To watch Cruella, you will need to subscribe to the streaming service for $7.99 per month. For an even better value, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which also includes access to Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Cruella on Disney+?

Disney+ is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

