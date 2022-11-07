Best Ways to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (4-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -6.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Brooklyn.

Dallas finished 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 19.2 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall last season while going 24-17 on the road. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Mavericks won 129-125 in overtime led by 41 points from Luka Doncic, while Kyrie Irving scored 39 points for the Nets.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Nets: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), T.J. Warren: out (foot).