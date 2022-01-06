How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Miami, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Florida visits Dallas after Hornqvist's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (22-7-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (15-12-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Florida after Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over the Flames.

The Stars have gone 11-3-1 in home games. Dallas is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.9 shots per game.

The Panthers are 4-4-4 on the road. Florida ranks second in the league averaging 6.7 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara with 1.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-seven in 23 games this season. Joe Pavelski has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 31 total assists and has 42 points. Sam Reinhart has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Panthers: Olli Juolevi: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19).