Dead Ringers Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Two heads are better than one, or so the saying goes. Rachel Weisz is set to put that theory into practice in her new series “Dead Ringers,” which premieres Friday, April 21 on Prime Video. In the series based on the Oscar-winning 1988 film of the same name, Weisz plays the Mantle twins, a pair of gynecological specialists who will do whatever it takes to push women’s healthcare to the forefront of the industry. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere

About ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, “Dead Ringers” will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring more accessibility and greater attention to women’s health care.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (“The Umbrella Academy,” “American Horror Story: Asylum”) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (“Hacks,” “Better Call Saul”) as Greta, Michael Chernus (“Severance,” “Orange is the New Black”) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Saint Maud”) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (“The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Can you watch ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Dead Ringers’ Series Premiere Trailer

