How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. It is also available on fuboTV.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also stream it on fuboTV.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Utah visits Denver for conference showdown

Utah Jazz (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Denver and Utah square off.

Denver finished 29-23 in Western Conference action and 23-18 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Utah finished 15-1 in Northwest Division play and 20-21 on the road last season. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.

The teams play for the 50th time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 123-102 on Oct. 20, with Collin Sexton scoring 20 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (spine), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).