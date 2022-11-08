How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with a 1-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 6-1-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal is 2-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 5-6-1 overall. The Canadiens serve 12.5 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has six goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Dvorak has scored three goals with one assist for the Canadiens. Suzuki has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).