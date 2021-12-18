How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and New York, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: New Jersey takes on Detroit on 4-game skid

New Jersey Devils (10-13-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3, second in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -140, Devils +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey heads into the matchup with Detroit as losers of four straight games.

The Red Wings are 8-7-2 in conference play. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Devils are 4-3-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.6 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 27 total points for the Red Wings, 10 goals and 17 assists. Dylan Larkin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Bratt leads the Devils with 16 total assists and has 24 points. Tomas Tatar has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Marc Staal: out (covid-19), Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).