MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Orioles aim to avoid series sweep against the Tigers

Baltimore Orioles (14-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -140, Orioles +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles play the final game of a three-game series. The Tigers can sweep the series with a victory.

Detroit has an 11-23 record overall and a 7-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 4-17 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore is 14-20 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Orioles have a 7-13 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 9-for-27 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has nine doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .291 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 16-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .197 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Michael Pineda: day-to-day (finger), Austin Meadows: day-to-day (ear), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

