MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Opening Day 2021: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (was SportsTime Ohio), Bally Sports Detroit (was Fox Sports Detroit)
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio , while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Detroit or SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.
Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Tigers/Indians games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Tigers/Indians Series Preview
Projected Lineup
Detroit Tigers
- Robbie Grossman, LF
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Willi Castro, SS
- Miguel Cabrera, 1B
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Nomar Mazara, DH
- Wilson Ramos, C
- Victor Reyes, RF
- JaCoby Jones, CF
Cleveland Indians
- Jordan Luplow, CF
- Cesar Hernandez, 2B
- José Ramírez, 3B
- Eddie Rosario, LF
- Franmil Reyes, DH
- Josh Naylor, RF
- Yu Chang, 1B
- Roberto Pérez, C
- Andrés Giménez, SS
Probable Pichers
Thursday: RHP Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (3-7, 6.71)
Saturday: RHP Zach Plesac (4-2, 2.28) vs. RHP Julio Teheran (0-4, 10.05)
Sunday: RHP Aaron Civale (4-6, 4.74) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (1-4, 5.63)