MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians on April 1, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Opening Day 2021: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio , while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Detroit or SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Tigers/Indians games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month att.com/tv

Tigers/Indians Series Preview

Projected Lineup

Detroit Tigers Robbie Grossman, LF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Willi Castro, SS Miguel Cabrera, 1B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Nomar Mazara, DH Wilson Ramos, C Victor Reyes, RF JaCoby Jones, CF Cleveland Indians Jordan Luplow, CF Cesar Hernandez, 2B José Ramírez, 3B Eddie Rosario, LF Franmil Reyes, DH Josh Naylor, RF Yu Chang, 1B Roberto Pérez, C Andrés Giménez, SS

Probable Pichers

Thursday: RHP Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (3-7, 6.71)

Saturday: RHP Zach Plesac (4-2, 2.28) vs. RHP Julio Teheran (0-4, 10.05)

Sunday: RHP Aaron Civale (4-6, 4.74) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (1-4, 5.63)