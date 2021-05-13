MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games. Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 108.00 ERA, 12.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

The Tigers are 7-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit is slugging .352 as a unit. Wilson Ramos leads the team with a .464 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Royals are 7-13 against division opponents. Kansas City has a collective .234 this season, led by Andrew Benintendi with an average of .276.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Casey Mize earned his second victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Detroit. Danny Duffy registered his third loss for Kansas City.

